Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of MARK opened at $0.57 on Friday. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

Remark Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Remark during the second quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Remark by 292.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Remark by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Remark by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 131,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.