Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Down 10.8 %
Shares of MARK opened at $0.57 on Friday. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
