Request Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0848 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Request has a market cap of $84.83 million and $1.84 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015881 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,231.61 or 0.99724508 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00195644 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010556 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08499829 USD and is up 3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $2,220,866.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

