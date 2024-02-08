Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.56.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock opened at $86.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.55. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,283 shares of company stock worth $9,714,586. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.