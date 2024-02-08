Research Analysts Set Expectations for Merus’ Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Merus in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Merus’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.90) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Merus Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. Merus has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $38.07.

Institutional Trading of Merus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Merus by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Merus by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Merus by 871.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $559,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 23,076 shares of company stock worth $576,852 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

