Reviewing Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) & Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Daikin Industries,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Kawasaki Heavy Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Daikin Industries,Ltd. pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kawasaki Heavy Industries pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Daikin Industries,Ltd. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Daikin Industries,Ltd. and Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daikin Industries,Ltd. 5.71% 9.71% 5.14% Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0.52% 1.53% 0.36%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daikin Industries,Ltd. 0 2 0 1 2.67 Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Daikin Industries,Ltd. and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Risk & Volatility

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daikin Industries,Ltd. and Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daikin Industries,Ltd. $29.47 billion N/A $1.91 billion $0.59 24.29 Kawasaki Heavy Industries $12.77 billion N/A $392.42 million $0.16 61.07

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Kawasaki Heavy Industries. Daikin Industries,Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kawasaki Heavy Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Daikin Industries,Ltd. beats Kawasaki Heavy Industries on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases. The company's chemical products comprising fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps and valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter-controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. Daikin Industries,Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts. The company also manufactures railway cars; a range of rolling stocks, including Shinkansen, electric cars, passenger coaches, freight cars, locomotives, diesel locomotives, and transit systems. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of energy-related machinery and systems, marine machinery and systems, industrial equipment, and environmental equipment. Further, the company manufactures and supplies motorcycles, off-road four wheelers, watercrafts, general-purpose gasoline engines, etc. Additionally, it manufactures and sells pumps, motors, valves, and various hydraulic machinery, as well as assembles hydraulic systems; and industrial robots for use in welding, assembly, handling, painting, and palletization for various industries, including automotive and electronics industries. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

