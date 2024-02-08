Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

REYN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.50. 172,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $30.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 71.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,300.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 396,413 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,006.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 295,584 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 94.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 238,363 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 797.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 161,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,380,000. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

