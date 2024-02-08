RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.34.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.01% and a negative return on equity of 122.53%. The business had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

Further Reading

