RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.34.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.01% and a negative return on equity of 122.53%. The business had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter.
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
