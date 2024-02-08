Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RITM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.19. 2,468,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,564 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 79.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 49.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

RITM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Jonestrading raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

