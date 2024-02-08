Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.
Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of RITM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.19. 2,468,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.
Rithm Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RITM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Jonestrading raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RITM
About Rithm Capital
Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.
