RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,896 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 159.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $390,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $11.51 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RLJ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

