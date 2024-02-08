Rocket Pool ETH 1-Day Volume Reaches $37.36 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,666.23 or 0.05971902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and approximately $37.36 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 561,633 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 561,633.13463366. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,665.39893226 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $36,402,032.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

