Rockwell Automation, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

Rockwell Automation has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Rockwell Automation has a payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $13.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK opened at $268.98 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,850 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

