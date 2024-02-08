Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Roper Technologies worth $283,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after buying an additional 1,770,965 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,998 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,958,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $548.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $541.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.86. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

