Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target to $200.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $184.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 95.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.80. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,077,000 after buying an additional 116,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,600,000 after purchasing an additional 43,446 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,728,000 after purchasing an additional 289,048 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,266,000 after purchasing an additional 342,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

