Roth Capital Weighs in on LeddarTech Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LDTC)

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of LeddarTech in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LeddarTech’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get LeddarTech alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on LeddarTech in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on LeddarTech in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

LeddarTech Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LDTC opened at $3.79 on Thursday. LeddarTech has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

LeddarTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LeddarTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeddarTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.