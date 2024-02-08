Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Position Cut by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,446,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,986,000 after purchasing an additional 63,017 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.5% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 31.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RY stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $95.97. The stock had a trading volume of 161,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,000. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.66.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

