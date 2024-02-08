Royal Bank of Canada Raises 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target to $35.00

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FDMT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $28.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.63. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $35.61.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $10,546,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,247,914 shares in the company, valued at $82,961,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $10,546,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,247,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,961,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $104,863.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,192,745.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,980 shares of company stock worth $12,216,118 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 84,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

