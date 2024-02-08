Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OTIS. Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.33.

OTIS stock opened at $91.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.82. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

