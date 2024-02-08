Royal Bank of Canada Trims Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Target Price to $180.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $212.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

QLYS traded down $8.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,590. Qualys has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,445.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,892,001.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,395,445.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 54.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

