RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 18,790 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 156.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 50.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Insider Activity at Compass Minerals International

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.71. 1,372,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,787. The company has a market cap of $895.54 million, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $41.15.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $341.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

