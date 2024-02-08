RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,725 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 1.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.40. 7,257,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,454,887. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

