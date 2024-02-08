RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,771 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.56% of Stratasys worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stratasys by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,422,000 after buying an additional 219,286 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 5.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,620,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,741,000 after purchasing an additional 140,780 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 5.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,266,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 66,326 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 42.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,063,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 315,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 277,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

SSYS traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 147,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,231. The company has a market cap of $919.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.34. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

