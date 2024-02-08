RPG Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. VanEck Oil Services ETF comprises 2.9% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.62% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $15,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

OIH traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $289.17. 268,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,437. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $246.04 and a 52-week high of $364.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.98.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

