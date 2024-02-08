RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.85 Million Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of CyberArk Software worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 103.2% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 9.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 17.6% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 45,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 539.5% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 60,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 51,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $2,522,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.65.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $14.82 on Thursday, hitting $257.99. 1,117,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $120.11 and a 52 week high of $274.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.21.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

