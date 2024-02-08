RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.12 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.93. 2,885,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,779,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.49. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.