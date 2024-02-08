RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 13,469 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,469 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of UGI worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,745,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $58,631,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in UGI by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,567,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,628,000 after acquiring an additional 974,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UGI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.40. 860,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $39.99.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UGI

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.