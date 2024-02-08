RPG Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after buying an additional 3,464,723 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,044,000 after acquiring an additional 310,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,226 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.73.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.82. The stock had a trading volume of 23,851,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,007,402. The firm has a market cap of $179.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average of $82.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

