RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 24,408 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,408 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises approximately 2.2% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fortinet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after buying an additional 595,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,306,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,264,000 after buying an additional 1,075,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Fortinet Trading Down 2.6 %

Fortinet stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.18. 4,683,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,654,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 791.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

