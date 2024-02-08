RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 65 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 2.1% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $6,602,686. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.2 %

ServiceNow stock traded up $9.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $799.51. 549,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,818. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $800.30. The company has a market capitalization of $163.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.98, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $721.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $631.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

