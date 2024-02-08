RPG Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,329 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,037 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $401,215,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $590,905.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $8,330,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $590,905.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,330,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,393,178 shares of company stock worth $366,680,675. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $290.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.64. The company has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a PE ratio of 109.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $293.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Read Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.