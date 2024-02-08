Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.78

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 73051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 693.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

