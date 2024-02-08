Russel Metals (RUSMF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

