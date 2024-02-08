Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $575.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Saia from $425.00 to $484.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $457.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $536.02 on Monday. Saia has a 52-week low of $244.69 and a 52-week high of $556.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.29.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total transaction of $935,851.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,743 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total transaction of $935,851.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,113 shares of company stock valued at $6,476,700. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Saia by 5.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,515,000 after buying an additional 136,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after buying an additional 39,660 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Saia by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,105,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,662,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Saia by 68.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,755,000 after buying an additional 325,031 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

