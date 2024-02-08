Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $526.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $484.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAIA. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.50.

Get Saia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saia

Saia Stock Up 1.0 %

SAIA stock opened at $536.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $440.45 and its 200-day moving average is $418.29. Saia has a twelve month low of $244.69 and a twelve month high of $556.94.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total transaction of $935,851.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,113 shares of company stock valued at $6,476,700. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Saia

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $1,190,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 115,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,685,000 after buying an additional 65,185 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.