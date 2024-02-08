Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, Saitama has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Saitama coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Saitama has a total market cap of $46.80 million and $572,836.92 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015927 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015309 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,280.87 or 0.99980402 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010578 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.86 or 0.00187380 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Saitama Coin Profile

SAITAMA is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 9,973,269,802 coins and its circulating supply is 44,973,269,802 coins. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

Saitama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 9,973,269,801.64 with 44,973,269,801.64 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00103581 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $520,410.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.