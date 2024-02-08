Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up to $6.10

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $6.36. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 1,566,643 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SANA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised Sana Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology Trading Down 3.8 %

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 59.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 4.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.