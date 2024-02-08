ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.72, but opened at $31.01. ScanSource shares last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 47,590 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $884.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SCSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 30,677 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $1,165,419.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,782.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 30,677 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $1,165,419.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,782.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $25,764.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,669.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,783 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ScanSource by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 26,657 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

