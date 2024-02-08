Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853,710 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.31. 592,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,140. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.07. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

