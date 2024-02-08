Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,805,000 after purchasing an additional 940,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,576,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,993,000 after purchasing an additional 119,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,482,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,358,000 after purchasing an additional 107,636 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,848. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $76.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average of $70.59. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

