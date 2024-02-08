Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 441,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,346. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.28.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

