Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 1.8 %

SMG stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.11. The company had a trading volume of 366,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,481. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.54. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at $978,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.