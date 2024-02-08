Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.13% of Sealed Air worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Sealed Air by 93.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at $35.02 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sealed Air

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.