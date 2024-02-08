Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -663.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -959.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 761.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

See Also

