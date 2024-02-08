Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 31,613 JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000.

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JMHI opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average is $48.42. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

