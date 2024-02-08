Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in RTX by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 673,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,445,000 after buying an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in RTX by 315.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 121,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 56,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group increased its position in shares of RTX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $91.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

