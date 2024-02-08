Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 196.3% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.3 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $453.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $465.73 and its 200-day moving average is $455.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.