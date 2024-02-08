Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFEV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,618,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $927,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $25.88.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

