Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $977,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. Wedbush upped their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.92%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.