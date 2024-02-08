Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb stock opened at $246.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.19. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $249.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

