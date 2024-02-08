Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

