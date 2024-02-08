Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Altria Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after acquiring an additional 133,685 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Altria Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after acquiring an additional 200,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,377,000 after acquiring an additional 32,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

